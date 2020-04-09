The share price of California Resources Corporation [NYSE: CRC] inclined by $1.25, presently trading at $1.44. The company’s shares saw 69.41% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.85 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CRC jumped by 53.76% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6399 compared to +0.5035 of all time high it touched on 04/03/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -55.83%, while additionally dropping -94.93% during the last 12 months. California Resources Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $12.63. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 11.19% increase from the current trading price.

California Resources Corporation [NYSE:CRC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to California Resources Corporation [CRC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRC an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.44, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for California Resources Corporation [CRC] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of California Resources Corporation [CRC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for California Resources Corporation [CRC] sitting at 21.10% and its Gross Margin at 66.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.59. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CRC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 108.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. California Resources Corporation [CRC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.65.

California Resources Corporation [CRC] has 49.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 70.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.85 to 30.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -95.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.51, which indicates that it is 20.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is California Resources Corporation [CRC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of California Resources Corporation [CRC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.