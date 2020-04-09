Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] stock went down by -1.83% or -0.34 points down from its previous closing price of 18.62. The stock reached $18.28 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FUN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 7.21% in the period of the last 7 days.

FUN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $19.4665, at one point touching $17.65. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -71.82%. The 52-week high currently stands at 64.86 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -65.21% after the recent low of 13.00.

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FUN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.28, with the high estimate being $68.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] sitting at 21.00% and its Gross Margin at 91.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.70. These measurements indicate that Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.01. Its Return on Equity is -389.40%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FUN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 82.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] has 57.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 64.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 12.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.