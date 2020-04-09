CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] shares went higher by 6.24% from its previous closing of 16.82, now trading at the price of $17.87, also adding 1.05 points. Is CNP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.88 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CNP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 501.62M float and a 19.12% run over in the last seven days. CNP share price has been hovering between 31.17 and 11.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNP an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.87, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] sitting at 10.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.02. Its Return on Equity is 10.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CNP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 181.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 215.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.20 and P/E Ratio of 13.38. These metrics all suggest that CenterPoint Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] has 528.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.58 to 31.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 9.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.