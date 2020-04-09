Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ: CNTY] gained by 3.93% on the last trading session, reaching $2.91 price per share at the time. Century Casinos Inc. represents 28.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 82.38M with the latest information.

The Century Casinos Inc. traded at the price of $2.91 with 1.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CNTY shares recorded 435.14K.

Century Casinos Inc. [NASDAQ:CNTY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNTY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.91, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] sitting at -2.50% and its Gross Margin at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.37. Its Return on Equity is -10.90%, and its Return on Assets is -4.40%. These metrics suggest that this Century Casinos Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 307.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 302.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.38 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.42.

Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] has 28.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 82.38M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.01 to 10.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 188.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 14.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Century Casinos Inc. [CNTY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.