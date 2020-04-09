Chewy Inc.[CHWY] stock saw a move by 9.48% on Wednesday, touching 3.61 million. Based on the recent volume, Chewy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CHWY shares recorded 418.79M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock could reach median target price of $40.00.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock additionally went up by 2.64% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 36.22% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, CHWY shares showcased 40.90% increase. CHWY saw 41.34 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Chewy Inc. [CHWY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $40.30, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 22.80%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -63.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 204.21.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 418.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.47B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 41.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 96.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chewy Inc. [CHWY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.