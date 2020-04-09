CIT Group Inc. [NYSE: CIT] shares went higher by 10.12% from its previous closing of 17.39, now trading at the price of $19.15, also adding 1.76 points. Is CIT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.31 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of CIT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 95.81M float and a 27.92% run over in the last seven days. CIT share price has been hovering between 54.02 and 12.02 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to CIT Group Inc. [CIT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CIT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.15, with the high estimate being $62.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at 47.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.30. These measurements indicate that CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.91. Its Return on Equity is 9.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CIT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.95. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 115.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.77 and P/E Ratio of 3.63. These metrics all suggest that CIT Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 105.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 54.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.11, which indicates that it is 11.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CIT Group Inc. [CIT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.