Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] opened at $42.85 and closed at $44.26 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 8.45% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $48.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] had 22.36 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 23.24M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.06%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 10.18%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 32.00 during that period and C managed to take a rebound to 83.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Citigroup Inc. [C], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give C an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $47.92, with the high estimate being $100.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Citigroup Inc. [C] is sitting at 4.62. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Fundamental Analysis of Citigroup Inc. [C]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Citigroup Inc. [C] sitting at 51.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.70. These measurements indicate that Citigroup Inc. [C] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.84. Its Return on Equity is 10.20%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates C financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Citigroup Inc. [C] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 239.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 122.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.84 and P/E Ratio of 5.96. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Citigroup Inc. [C] has 2.20B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 97.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 83.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.25% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.92, which indicates that it is 7.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Citigroup Inc. [C] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Citigroup Inc. [C], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.