Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] opened at $0.60 and closed at $0.64 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 12.61% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.72.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] had 2.85 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.06M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 19.81%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.30%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.36 during that period and CCO managed to take a rebound to 5.59 in the last 52 weeks.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CCO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.73, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 45.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.69. Its Return on Equity is 15.80%, and its Return on Assets is -5.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CCO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 145.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 102.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.17 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.51.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] has 613.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 390.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.36 to 5.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.77, which indicates that it is 19.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.