Coeur Mining Inc.[CDE] stock saw a move by 5.61% on Wednesday, touching 4.52 million. Based on the recent volume, Coeur Mining Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CDE shares recorded 244.39M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock could reach median target price of $5.50.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock additionally went up by 28.41% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -11.49% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CDE stock is set at -18.12% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.10% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CDE shares showcased -36.75% decrease. CDE saw 8.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.98 compared to high within the same period of time.

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CDE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.39, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] sitting at -48.80% and its Gross Margin at 22.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -48.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -30.61. Its Return on Equity is -41.70%, and its Return on Assets is -21.10%. These metrics suggest that this Coeur Mining Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 46.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.84.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.24.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has 244.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 828.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.98 to 8.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 71.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 12.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] a Reliable Buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.