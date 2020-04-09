The share price of Comerica Incorporated [NYSE: CMA] inclined by $30.68, presently trading at $33.02. The company’s shares saw 36.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 24.28 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CMA jumped by 21.53% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 33.32 compared to +5.85 of all time high it touched on 04/08/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -17.94%, while additionally dropping -57.19% during the last 12 months. Comerica Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $48.69. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.67% increase from the current trading price.

Comerica Incorporated [NYSE:CMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Comerica Incorporated [CMA] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CMA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $33.02, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Comerica Incorporated [CMA] is sitting at 2.72. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.82.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Comerica Incorporated [CMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Comerica Incorporated [CMA] sitting at 80.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.40. These measurements indicate that Comerica Incorporated [CMA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.55. Its Return on Equity is 16.30%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CMA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 105.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.46. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 94.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.94 and P/E Ratio of 4.19. These metrics all suggest that Comerica Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Comerica Incorporated [CMA] has 142.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.28 to 80.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 36.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 7.66% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Comerica Incorporated [CMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Comerica Incorporated [CMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.