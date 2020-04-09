Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $14.82 after PLAY shares went up by 15.73% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.82, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 12.00% and its Gross Margin at 82.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.19. Its Return on Equity is 40.50%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,093.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 78.25. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,093.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 30.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 385.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 59.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 221.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 18.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.