Del Taco Restaurants Inc.[TACO] stock saw a move by 21.17% on Wednesday, touching 1.48 million. Based on the recent volume, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TACO shares recorded 37.07M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] stock could reach median target price of $5.00.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] stock additionally went up by 23.82% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -25.33% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TACO stock is set at -60.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -50.25% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TACO shares showcased -59.40% decrease. TACO saw 13.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.45 compared to high within the same period of time.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [NASDAQ:TACO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TACO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.95, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] sitting at -20.90% and its Gross Margin at 74.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.13. Its Return on Equity is -30.30%, and its Return on Assets is -12.70%. These metrics suggest that this Del Taco Restaurants Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.03. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.70. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 133.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 55.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.48 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.31.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] has 37.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 146.43M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 13.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 11.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.84. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] a Reliable Buy?

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. [TACO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.