Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] saw a change by 4.40% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $23.23. The company is holding 645.79M shares with keeping 637.61M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.62% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.38% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.82%, trading +21.62% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 645.79M shares valued at 66.6 million were bought and sold.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DAL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.23, with the high estimate being $78.00, the low estimate being $25.25 and the median estimate amounting to $42.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] sitting at 14.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.65. Its Return on Equity is 33.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.53 and P/E Ratio of 3.18. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has 645.79M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.00B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.10 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 10.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.