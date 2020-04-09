Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE: DBD] gained by 19.46% on the last trading session, reaching $4.42 price per share at the time. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated represents 75.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 332.87M with the latest information.

The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated traded at the price of $4.42 with 2.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DBD shares recorded 1.82M.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [NYSE:DBD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.42, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] sitting at -0.60% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.50. Its Return on Equity is 84.80%, and its Return on Assets is -8.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DBD financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 129.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.96.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] has 75.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 332.87M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.80 to 14.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 57.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.16, which indicates that it is 18.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated [DBD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.