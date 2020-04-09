Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN] stock went up by 12.55% or 3.64 points up from its previous closing price of 29.00. The stock reached $32.64 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, DIN share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 45.78% in the period of the last 7 days.

DIN had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $33.80, at one point touching $30.0501. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -68.76%. The 52-week high currently stands at 104.46 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -64.15% after the recent low of 14.16.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE:DIN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DIN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.64, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] sitting at 15.20% and its Gross Margin at 42.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10. These measurements indicate that Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.65, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.42. Its Return on Equity is -45.40%, and its Return on Assets is 4.90%. These metrics suggest that this Dine Brands Global Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 115.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 90.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59.

Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] has 17.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 557.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.16 to 104.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 130.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.36, which indicates that it is 19.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc. [DIN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.