The share price of Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: ENBL] inclined by $2.47, presently trading at $2.50. The company’s shares saw 55.28% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.61 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as ENBL jumped by 2.88% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.84 compared to +0.07 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -47.15%, while additionally dropping -81.71% during the last 12 months. Enable Midstream Partners LP is said to have a 12-month price target set at $9.11. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 6.61% increase from the current trading price.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:ENBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.50, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] sitting at 19.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.20. These measurements indicate that Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ENBL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.94. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.14 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.24, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61 and P/E Ratio of 3.03. These metrics all suggest that Enable Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] has 420.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 14.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 16.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.