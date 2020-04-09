Enservco Corporation [NYSE: ENSV] shares went higher by 3.21% from its previous closing of 0.11, now trading at the price of $0.11. Is ENSV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.76 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ENSV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 46.61M float and a 2.15% run over in the last seven days. ENSV share price has been hovering between 0.72 and 0.07 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Enservco Corporation [NYSE:ENSV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Enservco Corporation [ENSV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENSV an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enservco Corporation [ENSV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enservco Corporation [ENSV] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -8.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.29. Its Return on Equity is -237.20%, and its Return on Assets is -16.10%. These metrics suggest that this Enservco Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 106.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 95.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.97.

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] has 53.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.07 to 0.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 12.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enservco Corporation [ENSV] a Reliable Buy?

Enservco Corporation [ENSV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.