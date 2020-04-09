EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] took an upward turn with a change of 2.37%, trading at the price of $13.84 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.52 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while EQM Midstream Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 1.78M shares for that time period. EQM monthly volatility recorded 19.91%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.61%. PS value for EQM stocks is 1.69 with PB recorded at 0.65.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:EQM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EQM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.84, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.52.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] sitting at 12.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.84. Its Return on Equity is 2.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this EQM Midstream Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.70, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.59 and P/E Ratio of 16.68. These metrics all suggest that EQM Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] has 198.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.34 to 47.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 11.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] a Reliable Buy?

EQM Midstream Partners LP [EQM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.