First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] opened at $8.31 and closed at $8.58 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 11.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.57.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE: FHN] had 3.19 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 6.87M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.45%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.55%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.27 during that period and FHN managed to take a rebound to 17.42 in the last 52 weeks.

First Horizon National Corporation [NYSE:FHN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FHN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.57, with the high estimate being $16.50, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is sitting at 4.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] sitting at 71.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.80. These measurements indicate that First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.78, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.35. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FHN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 94.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.43. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 5.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.70, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48.

First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] has 334.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.87B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.27 to 17.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 8.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is First Horizon National Corporation [FHN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation [FHN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.