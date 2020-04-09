Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] opened at $7.64 and closed at $8.03 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $8.30.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] had 15.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 31.70M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.31%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.82 during that period and FCX managed to take a rebound to 14.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE:FCX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.23.

Fundamental Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] sitting at 7.40% and its Gross Margin at 9.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.22. Its Return on Equity is -2.60%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. These metrics suggest that this Freeport-McMoRan Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 108.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.72. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has 1.47B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.78B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.82 to 14.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 8.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.