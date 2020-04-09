Funko Inc. [NASDAQ: FNKO] shares went lower by -2.00% from its previous closing of 3.50, now trading at the price of $3.43, also subtracting -0.07 points. Is FNKO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.56 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of FNKO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 13.59M float and a -10.44% run over in the last seven days. FNKO share price has been hovering between 27.89 and 3.12 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Funko Inc. [NASDAQ:FNKO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Funko Inc. [FNKO], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FNKO an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.43, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $3.75 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Funko Inc. [FNKO] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.13.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Funko Inc. [FNKO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Funko Inc. [FNKO] sitting at 5.90% and its Gross Margin at 35.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FNKO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Funko Inc. [FNKO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 139.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 117.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Funko Inc. [FNKO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.66, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.25 and P/E Ratio of 9.41. These metrics all suggest that Funko Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Funko Inc. [FNKO] has 54.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 188.34M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.12 to 27.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Funko Inc. [FNKO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Funko Inc. [FNKO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.