GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] opened at $0.4248 and closed at $0.42 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.31% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.44.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] had 2.8 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.80M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.36%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 21.73%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.38 during that period and GNC managed to take a rebound to 3.42 in the last 52 weeks.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GNC an Sell rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.44, with the high estimate being $0.35, the low estimate being $0.35 and the median estimate amounting to $0.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.52. Its Return on Equity is 28.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31,584.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 92.25M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 40.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.06, which indicates that it is 11.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.