Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] opened at $8.59 and closed at $9.21 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 7.82% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $9.93.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] had 4.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.30M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.44%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 12.26%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 6.96 during that period and HBI managed to take a rebound to 19.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HBI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.92, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] is sitting at 3.10. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] sitting at 12.80% and its Gross Margin at 39.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 18.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.84. Its Return on Equity is 51.80%, and its Return on Assets is 7.80%. These metrics all suggest that Hanesbrands Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 315.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.98. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 292.35, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.75 and P/E Ratio of 5.98. These metrics all suggest that Hanesbrands Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has 361.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.96 to 19.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -48.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 10.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.38. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.