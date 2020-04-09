Houston American Energy Corp.[HUSA] stock saw a move by 3.23% on Wednesday, touching 3.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Houston American Energy Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HUSA shares recorded 82.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock could reach median target price of $11.00.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock additionally went up by 5.00% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.79% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HUSA stock is set at -57.14% by far, with shares price recording returns by -43.33% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HUSA shares showcased -38.17% decrease. HUSA saw 0.37 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.09 compared to high within the same period of time.

Houston American Energy Corp. [NYSE:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HUSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.11, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.35. Its Return on Equity is -40.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.90%. These metrics suggest that this Houston American Energy Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.98. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.54, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 31.79.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 82.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.13M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 27.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.61, which indicates that it is 10.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.