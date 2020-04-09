Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $6.48 after ICD shares went up by 170.00% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [NYSE:ICD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ICD an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.50, with the high estimate being $20.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Fundamental Analysis of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] sitting at -22.80% and its Gross Margin at 28.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] has 4.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.06M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.08 to 64.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 500.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.98, which indicates that it is 39.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] a Reliable Buy?

Independence Contract Drilling Inc. [ICD] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.