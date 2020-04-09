International Game Technology PLC [IGT] saw a change by 15.70% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $6.19. The company is holding 205.68M shares with keeping 98.04M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 72.42% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -61.91% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -60.21%, trading +72.42% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 205.68M shares valued at 4.23 million were bought and sold.

International Game Technology PLC [NYSE:IGT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For International Game Technology PLC [IGT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IGT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.19, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.50 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.35.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of International Game Technology PLC [IGT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for International Game Technology PLC [IGT] sitting at 13.30% and its Gross Margin at 38.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.79, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20. Its Return on Equity is -0.90%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this International Game Technology PLC does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 510.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 83.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 479.25, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.85, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.80.

International Game Technology PLC [IGT] has 205.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.59 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.85, which indicates that it is 15.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is International Game Technology PLC [IGT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of International Game Technology PLC [IGT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.