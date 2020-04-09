G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: GIII] gained by 2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $9.43 price per share at the time. G-III Apparel Group Ltd. represents 49.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 467.82M with the latest information.

The G-III Apparel Group Ltd. traded at the price of $9.43 with 1.75 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of GIII shares recorded 1.06M.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:GIII]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GIII an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.43, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] is sitting at 3.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] sitting at 7.20% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.04. Its Return on Equity is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.40%. These metrics all suggest that G-III Apparel Group Ltd. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 54.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.98, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] has 49.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 467.82M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.96 to 43.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 218.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.36, which indicates that it is 18.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. [GIII], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.