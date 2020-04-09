Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] took an upward turn with a change of 5.56%, trading at the price of $11.21 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.36 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Hawaiian Holdings Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.27M shares for that time period. HA monthly volatility recorded 17.21%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 10.53%. PS value for HA stocks is 0.18 with PB recorded at 0.48.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.21, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 27.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.66. Its Return on Equity is 21.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.87 and P/E Ratio of 2.38. These metrics all suggest that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has 46.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 515.66M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.55 to 31.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -64.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.26, which indicates that it is 10.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.99. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.