The share price of Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] inclined by $82.53, presently trading at $82.91. The company’s shares saw 78.06% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 46.56 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MAR jumped by 19.35% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 88.88 compared to +22.14 of all time high it touched on 04/09/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.96%, while additionally dropping -37.78% during the last 12 months. Marriott International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $108.90. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 25.99% increase from the current trading price.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Marriott International Inc. [MAR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MAR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.90, with the high estimate being $148.00, the low estimate being $65.00 and the median estimate amounting to $98.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] is sitting at 3.32. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.37.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Marriott International Inc. [MAR] sitting at 8.60% and its Gross Margin at 15.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.42. Its Return on Equity is 116.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.10%. These metrics all suggest that Marriott International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,700.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 94.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.71. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,542.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 69.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 30.15 and P/E Ratio of 21.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has 345.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.56 to 153.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 12.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Marriott International Inc. [MAR] a Reliable Buy?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.