Ventas Inc.[VTR] stock saw a move by 16.75% on Wednesday, touching 4.19 million. Based on the recent volume, Ventas Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VTR shares recorded 380.97M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Ventas Inc. [VTR] stock could reach median target price of $35.00.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] stock additionally went up by 31.37% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -31.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VTR stock is set at -51.46% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.01% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VTR shares showcased -58.78% decrease. VTR saw 75.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 13.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Ventas Inc. [NYSE:VTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ventas Inc. [VTR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VTR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $34.96, with the high estimate being $66.00, the low estimate being $17.50 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $30.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ventas Inc. [VTR] is sitting at 2.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ventas Inc. [VTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ventas Inc. [VTR] sitting at 20.50% and its Gross Margin at 53.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.20. These measurements indicate that Ventas Inc. [VTR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.48, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.04. Its Return on Equity is 4.00%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Ventas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ventas Inc. [VTR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 110.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.90 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Ventas Inc. [VTR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.85 and P/E Ratio of 29.59. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Ventas Inc. [VTR] has 380.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.35 to 75.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 9.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ventas Inc. [VTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ventas Inc. [VTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.