InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] dipped by -2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $1.56 price per share at the time. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. represents 0.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 0.89M with the latest information.

The InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. traded at the price of $1.56 with 1.69 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NVIV shares recorded 160.38K.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.56, with the high estimate being $37.50, the low estimate being $37.50 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -99.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.16. Its Return on Equity is -126.30%, and its Return on Assets is -92.70%. These metrics suggest that this InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.38. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.43. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has 0.57M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 0.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.09 to 50.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 20.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.