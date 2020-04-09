Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] saw a change by 4.35% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $15.48. The company is holding 2.27B shares with keeping 1.95B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 64.28% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -31.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -31.93%, trading +63.16% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 2.27B shares valued at 6.81 million were bought and sold.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give KMI an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Fundamental Analysis of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] sitting at 36.90% and its Gross Margin at 55.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.50. These measurements indicate that Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.46, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.26. Its Return on Equity is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates KMI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 102.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.16 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.42, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.43 and P/E Ratio of 16.07. These metrics all suggest that Kinder Morgan Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has 2.27B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.42 to 22.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 6.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.