Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] opened at $1.76 and closed at $1.75 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.00% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.82.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: LXRX] had 1.26 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 957.80K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.39%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.03%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.13 during that period and LXRX managed to take a rebound to 7.27 in the last 52 weeks.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:LXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LXRX an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.82, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $2.30 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] sitting at 43.90% and its Gross Margin at 99.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 40.40. These measurements indicate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 58.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 45.67. Its Return on Equity is 304.00%, and its Return on Assets is 38.40%. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 210.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 200.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 64.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.26 and P/E Ratio of 1.74. These metrics all suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] has 114.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 209.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.13 to 7.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 7.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LXRX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.