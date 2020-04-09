Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $2.03 after LTRPA shares went up by 11.54% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LTRPA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.03, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] sitting at -10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.10. Its Return on Equity is -6.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.41.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has 78.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 158.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -87.19% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 136.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 16.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.