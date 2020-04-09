Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LIND] stock went up by 23.54% or 1.17 points up from its previous closing price of 4.97. The stock reached $6.14 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, LIND share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 66.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

LIND had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $6.25, at one point touching $4.96. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -68.17%. The 52-week high currently stands at 19.29 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -62.17% after the recent low of 3.01.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LIND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LIND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.14, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 51.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.06. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LIND financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 182.09. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.55, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 177.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.58, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.95 and P/E Ratio of 21.20. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] has 47.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 294.54M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.01 to 19.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 103.99% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 13.88% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. [LIND], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.