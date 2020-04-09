Matador Resources Company [NYSE: MTDR] stock went up by 17.55% or 0.56 points up from its previous closing price of 3.19. The stock reached $3.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MTDR share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 47.69% in the period of the last 7 days.

MTDR had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.23, at one point touching $2.85. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -83.15%. The 52-week high currently stands at 22.25 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -84.01% after the recent low of 1.11.

Matador Resources Company [NYSE:MTDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Matador Resources Company [MTDR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.19.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.15.

Fundamental Analysis of Matador Resources Company [MTDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Matador Resources Company [MTDR] sitting at 23.80% and its Gross Margin at 67.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.72. Its Return on Equity is 5.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MTDR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 91.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 88.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.29.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.28 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.14, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.81 and P/E Ratio of 4.98. These metrics all suggest that Matador Resources Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Matador Resources Company [MTDR] has 111.95M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 357.12M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.11 to 22.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -83.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 237.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.03, which indicates that it is 19.67% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Matador Resources Company [MTDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Matador Resources Company [MTDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.