Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] took an upward turn with a change of 16.18%, trading at the price of $0.17 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.12 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP shares have an average trading volume of 845.09K shares for that time period. MCEP monthly volatility recorded 44.74%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.86%. PS value for MCEP stocks is 0.08 with PB recorded at 0.08.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [NASDAQ:MCEP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.17, with the high estimate being $1.07, the low estimate being $1.07 and the median estimate amounting to $1.07. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -9.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.33. Its Return on Equity is -8.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Mid-Con Energy Partners LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 120.83, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.15, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.72.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] has 30.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.40M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.06 to 0.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 197.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.55, which indicates that it is 16.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] a Reliable Buy?

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP [MCEP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.