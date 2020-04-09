Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MLND] stock went up by 2.14% or 0.03 points up from its previous closing price of 1.40. The stock reached $1.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, MLND share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -71.40% in the period of the last 7 days.

MLND had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $1.43, at one point touching $1.30. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -91.75%. The 52-week high currently stands at 17.34 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -91.53% after the recent low of 1.26.

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MLND]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MLND an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.43, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND]

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] has 18.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.77M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.26 to 17.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.75% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.34, which indicates that it is 16.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.46. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] a Reliable Buy?

Millendo Therapeutics Inc. [MLND] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.