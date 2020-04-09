Nautilus Inc. [NLS] saw a change by 46.25% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.51. The company is holding 29.56M shares with keeping 28.80M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 192.50% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -39.79% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -15.91%, trading +191.51% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 29.56M shares valued at 3.82 million were bought and sold.

Nautilus Inc. [NYSE:NLS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Nautilus Inc. [NLS] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NLS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.50, with the high estimate being $6.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nautilus Inc. [NLS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nautilus Inc. [NLS] sitting at -32.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -30.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -57.28. Its Return on Equity is -83.70%, and its Return on Assets is -41.80%. These metrics suggest that this Nautilus Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 36.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.86. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.39, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.58.

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] has 29.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 70.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 5.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -39.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 192.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.84, which indicates that it is 14.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.26. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nautilus Inc. [NLS] a Reliable Buy?

Nautilus Inc. [NLS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.