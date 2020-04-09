New Mountain Finance Corporation [NYSE: NMFC] gained by 16.46% on the last trading session, reaching $6.51 price per share at the time. New Mountain Finance Corporation represents 96.83M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 630.35M with the latest information.

The New Mountain Finance Corporation traded at the price of $6.51 with 2.53 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NMFC shares recorded 1.26M.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NYSE:NMFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NMFC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.51, with the high estimate being $15.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.12.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 151.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 151.33, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.21.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.59. New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.74 and P/E Ratio of 5.30. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] has 96.83M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 630.35M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.62 to 14.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation [NMFC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.