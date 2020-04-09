NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE: NEX] gained by 13.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. represents 205.19M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 352.93M with the latest information.

The NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. traded at the price of $1.72 with 2.3 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NEX shares recorded 2.30M.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NYSE:NEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give NEX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.72, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $1.30 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] has 205.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 352.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 12.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.55. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] a Reliable Buy?

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. [NEX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.