Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] dipped by -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $14.65 price per share at the time. Nielsen Holdings plc represents 360.58M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.37B with the latest information.

The Nielsen Holdings plc traded at the price of $14.65 with 2.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NLSN shares recorded 4.29M.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.90.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] is sitting at 3.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.13.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 56.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.77, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.94. Its Return on Equity is -16.70%, and its Return on Assets is -2.80%. These metrics suggest that this Nielsen Holdings plc does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 400.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 353.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56. Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.29, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.77.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has 360.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.62 to 27.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 7.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] a Reliable Buy?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.