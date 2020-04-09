NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: NMIH] shares went higher by 7.61% from its previous closing of 11.43, now trading at the price of $12.30, also adding 0.87 points. Is NMIH stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.53 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NMIH shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 67.10M float and a 12.84% run over in the last seven days. NMIH share price has been hovering between 35.79 and 8.06 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NMI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:NMIH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NMIH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.30, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] is sitting at 4.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.75.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] sitting at 61.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 46.50. These measurements indicate that NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.80. Its Return on Equity is 20.40%, and its Return on Assets is 13.70%. These metrics all suggest that NMI Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 16.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 14.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.44, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.11 and P/E Ratio of 5.03. These metrics all suggest that NMI Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] has 76.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 941.07M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.06 to 35.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.63% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.01, which indicates that it is 10.87% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NMI Holdings Inc. [NMIH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.