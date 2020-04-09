Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] shares went higher by 1.25% from its previous closing of 17.18, now trading at the price of $17.39, also adding 0.21 points. Is NVAX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.99 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVAX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 45.75M float and a 22.45% run over in the last seven days. NVAX share price has been hovering between 18.25 and 3.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Novavax Inc. [NVAX] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVAX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.39, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is sitting at 4.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.43.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -87.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -89.70. Its Return on Equity is 74.60%, and its Return on Assets is -70.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NVAX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 227.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 191.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 56.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.96.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has 45.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 785.99M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 18.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 391.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 10.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.