Oragenics Inc. [NYSE: OGEN] shares went higher by 21.64% from its previous closing of 0.62, now trading at the price of $0.76, also adding 0.14 points. Is OGEN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.67 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of OGEN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 43.84M float and a 9.52% run over in the last seven days. OGEN share price has been hovering between 0.88 and 0.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Oragenics Inc. [NYSE:OGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OGEN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.76, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.62.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.27. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -61.30%. These metrics suggest that this Oragenics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has 45.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.45M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 8.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.58. This RSI suggests that Oragenics Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.