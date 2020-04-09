Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] opened at $42.21 and closed at $44.09 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.51% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $46.96.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE: OTIS] had 7.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.23M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 11.33%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at -. The price of the stock additionally went down to 38.00 during that period and OTIS managed to take a rebound to 50.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Otis Worldwide Corporation [NYSE:OTIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. On average, stock market experts give OTIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.99, with the high estimate being $56.00, the low estimate being $53.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS]

Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] has 433.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.00 to 50.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.58% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation [OTIS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.