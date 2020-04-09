Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE: OVV] gained by 11.74% on the last trading session, reaching $4.61 price per share at the time. Ovintiv Inc. represents 259.76M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.07B with the latest information.

The Ovintiv Inc. traded at the price of $4.61 with 7.82 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of OVV shares recorded 8.46M.

Ovintiv Inc. [NYSE:OVV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OVV an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.62, with the high estimate being $30.23, the low estimate being $0.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] is sitting at 3.05. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.25.

Fundamental Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. [OVV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] sitting at 8.40% and its Gross Margin at 71.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] has 259.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 38.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 119.76% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.71, which indicates that it is 16.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] a Reliable Buy?

Ovintiv Inc. [OVV] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.