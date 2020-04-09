Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] opened at $16.57 and closed at $16.83 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.36% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $17.40.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] had 5.45 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 15.09M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.27%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 10.10 during that period and PINS managed to take a rebound to 36.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Pinterest Inc. [PINS], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PINS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $17.37, with the high estimate being $33.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 68.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -85.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -84.57. Its Return on Equity is -100.50%, and its Return on Assets is -66.40%. These metrics suggest that this Pinterest Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 10.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 9.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.19. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -8.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 269.78.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] has 567.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.10 to 36.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 72.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Pinterest Inc. [PINS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Pinterest Inc. [PINS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.