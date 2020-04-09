The share price of Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE: RLGY] inclined by $3.01, presently trading at $2.96. The company’s shares saw 41.63% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.09 recorded on 04/08/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RLGY jumped by 9.63% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.51 compared to +0.26 of all time high it touched on 04/07/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.04%, while additionally dropping -75.31% during the last 12 months. Realogy Holdings Corp. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.62% increase from the current trading price.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [NYSE:RLGY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RLGY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.96, with the high estimate being $13.50, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] sitting at 1.60% and its Gross Margin at 19.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.22. Its Return on Equity is -8.60%, and its Return on Assets is -2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Realogy Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 194.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 66.04, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 176.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.00 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.82. Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.98.

Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] has 127.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 378.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.09 to 13.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.44, which indicates that it is 17.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. [RLGY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.