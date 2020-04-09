Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] opened at $3.28 and closed at $3.10 a share within trading session on 04/08/20. That means that the stock gained by 20.65% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.74.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE: RWT] had 10.13 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.21M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 28.52%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 35.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.14 during that period and RWT managed to take a rebound to 18.01 in the last 52 weeks.

Redwood Trust Inc. [NYSE:RWT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RWT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.74, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.33. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates RWT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 865.32. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.64, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 737.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 76.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 82.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 23.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 21.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.89.

Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] has 134.02M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 501.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.14 to 18.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.60, which indicates that it is 28.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Redwood Trust Inc. [RWT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.